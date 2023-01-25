U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    -43.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    -287.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,711.25
    -198.25 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -16.40 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -11.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    -0.0240 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    +0.45 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9470
    -0.2180 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,611.32
    -261.02 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.08
    -15.20 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,725.74
    -31.62 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - PGE

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PGE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:23 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/25/c7708.html

Recommended Stories