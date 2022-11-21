U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.39
    -16.95 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,733.63
    -12.06 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,077.61
    -68.45 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.83
    -3.25 (-4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.30
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    -0.0076 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    -0.0430 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4840
    +1.1590 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,178.24
    -375.06 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.19
    +0.83 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.92
    +6.40 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - PILL

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Canntab Therapeutics Limited

CSE Symbol: PILL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:03 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c4789.html

Recommended Stories