IIROC Trading Halt - PLTH.WT.C

Reuters

The Canadian dollar strengthened by the most in nearly three years against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed a surge in hiring, bolstering bets for another larger than normal interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month. The Canadian economy added 108,300 jobs in October, easily beating forecasts for 10,000 new jobs, with the blowout gain entirely in full-time work. Money markets see a 67% chance that the Bank of Canada would raise its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point at its next policy announcement on Dec. 7, up from about 50% before the data.