IIROC Trading Halt - PLTH.WT.C

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: PLTH.WT.C

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c1542.html

