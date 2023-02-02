IIROC Trading Halt - PLTH.WT.D

Motley Fool

For the third day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is riding higher -- up 4.3% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates only 25 basis points yesterday is probably part of the reason for that -- indeed, growth stocks in general seem happy to run today, with the entire Nasdaq up nearly 2%. Tesla's plan to cut the prices of its electric cars, you see -- not just in the U.S., but in China as well -- is having its intended effect of stoking consumer demand.