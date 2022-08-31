U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.78
    -19.38 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,603.89
    -186.98 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,832.19
    -50.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.03
    -5.57 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.15
    -1.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.70
    -10.60 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    17.90
    -0.39 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7800
    +0.0310 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,978.95
    +354.63 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.89
    -12.81 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - PMET

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PMET

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:35 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c2757.html

Recommended Stories