Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 3, 2021
TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 03/03/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $15 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 11, 33, 34, 36 & 43 Bonus 42
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
42537602-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 8, 26, 29 & 36. Bonus 41.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-H, 4-C, K-S, 7-D, 3-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
17, 21, 23, 27, 32 & 35 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 2 2
PICK-3: 2 4 4
PICK-4: 8 5 6 2
ENCORE: 0521253
DAILY KENO
6, 10, 15, 19, 27, 32, 37, 39, 40, 41,
42, 50, 51, 54, 59, 60, 61, 64, 67, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 2
PICK-3: 5 0 0
PICK-4: 3 7 6 8
ENCORE: 7882147
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 8, 12, 15, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31,
32, 35, 36, 44, 47, 57, 63, 64, 69, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CHIPMUNK
COTTAGE
INUKSHUK
PUCK
SKIING
SNOW
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
