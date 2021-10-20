IIROC Trading Halt - PRL

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Propel Holdings Inc.

TSX Symbol: PRL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c3477.html

