IIROC Trading Halt - PWI

·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp.

TSX Symbol: PWI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:17 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

