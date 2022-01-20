U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

IIROC Trading Halt - RCH

·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

TSX Symbol: RCH

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:02 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c0590.html

