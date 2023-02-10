U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.57
    +3.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,757.51
    +57.63 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,745.54
    -44.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.87
    -0.47 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.27
    +1.21 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.30
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7040
    +0.0210 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -0.3330 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,861.81
    -798.82 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.46
    +0.83 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,871.08
    -40.07 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - RECO

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RECO

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 9:51:11 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c1579.html

Recommended Stories