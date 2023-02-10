IIROC Trading Halt - RECO

Benzinga

Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really is, saying he owns some 80% of all U.S. AG. The billionaire recently ousted the claim in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit, saying he owns less than 1/4000 (or 0.025%) of all ava