IIROC Trading Halt - REEM.P

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Reem Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: REEM.P

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

Halt Time (ET): 7:75 AM 2022-04-04

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c4842.html

