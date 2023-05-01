IIROC Trading Halt - RGG

Investopedia

Ford Motor Co. (F) the third-largest U.S. automaker by market value, will probably report an increase in revenue on the back of higher sales, especially in the U.S., showing that the company may have moved past supply-chain constraints that hurt its financial performance last year. Ford is set to report revenues of $39.1 billion, up 13% from the $34.4 billion in revenues it brought in during the 2022 first quarter, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. It would be Ford's fourth straight quarter of rising revenue.