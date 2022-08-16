U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -2.28 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2070
    +0.9350 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,936.83
    -160.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - RLG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RLGMF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.

CSE Symbol: RLG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:37 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c6296.html

Recommended Stories