U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.44
    +16.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,166.54
    +61.57 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.46
    +84.88 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.15
    +7.57 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.56
    +2.25 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -7.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4200
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0450
    -1.6000 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,226.51
    -597.75 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.51
    -1.82 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - ROVR

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Rover Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ROVR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:40 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c3515.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • Tesla executive lays out five-year plan to reduce EV costs

    Pras Subramanian reports on how at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco yesterday, Tesla Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha detailed the company's five-year plan for cutting costs.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • Block stock drops after Evercore ISI double downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor discuss Evercore ISI downgrading Block from Outperform to Underperform.

  • Rivian Stock: Headed to $75?

    One analyst thinks shares of the fast-growing electric vehicle maker could nearly double over the next 12 months.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Volatile Day After Selloff: Markets WrapT

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were down by 2.5% as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after a strong period for copper mining stocks, buoyed by bid activity in the sector. Today's down move is a reminder that the demand for copper is reliant on economic growth.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Are Down Big -- Here Is My Next Move

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), why some investors might be fearful for the upcoming months, and why I remain bullish on this industry.

  • 1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    Compare this to a P/E of 12.5 for the entire pharmaceutical industry.And Pfizer has other things to offer as well, including excellent long-term growth prospects and an attractive dividend. This list includes both Moderna and Pfizer's partner BioNTech. The demand for coronavirus vaccines will almost certainly drop after this year, and these companies may not be able to keep up the revenue and earnings growth they've recorded recently.