IIROC Trading Halt - RZE.RT

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Razor Energy Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RZE.RT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c7476.html