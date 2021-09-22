U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.38
    +55.19 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,381.99
    +462.15 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,934.06
    +187.66 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.22
    +36.03 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +1.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.40
    -8.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7780
    +0.5580 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,529.57
    +1,632.82 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.72
    +50.24 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - SGR.R

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Slate Grocery REIT

TSX Symbol: SGR.R

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 2:40 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c5162.html

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Holding Onto Support Level

    Silver markets have initially tried to rally during the day on Tuesday but have given back just a bit of the gains as it looks like we are desperately hanging on to the $22 level for support.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Stocks to Buy Now

    Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande Group has warned it might default on debt. First on my list is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The company might be the next to enter the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped 6.7% Today

    DraftKings has upped its offer for Entain, putting MGM Resorts in a power position during negotiations.