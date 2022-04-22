IIROC Trading Halt - SIZE

TipRanks

Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec