IIROC Trading Halt - SIZE

  SIZYF

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

NEO Exchange Symbol : SIZE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:32 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

