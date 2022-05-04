U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,124.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,114.50
    +27.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.00
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    +3.95 (+3.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.60
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9660
    +0.0060 (+0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    29.04
    -3.30 (-10.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8460
    -0.2640 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,942.54
    +426.89 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.01
    +8.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.73
    -27.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - SLV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLVDF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: SLV

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:04 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c8957.html

Recommended Stories