IIROC Trading Halt - SNOW

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

CSE Symbol: SNOW

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:03 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c2387.html

