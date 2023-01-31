U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - SOI

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sirios Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SOI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:25 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c1079.html

