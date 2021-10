IIROC Trading Halt - SPOR

Motley Fool

With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 34, now is a good time to consider value stocks -- shares in companies trading at low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. In 2018, Ford announced a massive restructuring and cost-cutting program that saw it lay off thousands of workers and reshuffle its product mix to focus on higher-margin trucks and SUVs. Divesting unprofitable markets (Ford lost over $2 billion in India during the last 10 years) could help free up capital and resources for the company's electric vehicle transition.