IIROC Trading Halt - SSSS.P

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) has been a hot topic of conversation lately as investors ponder whether the department store chain is a buy amid the ongoing talks that it could be taken private if the right deal is struck. The Ohio-based holding company is now in an exclusive negotiation window with Kohl's after talks with several other potential acquirers fizzled out. Deal or no deal, shares of Franchise Group look like a sound long-term investment as the shrewd operator continues to build its empire of franchised businesses.