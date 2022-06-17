IIROC Trading Halt - SSSS.P
VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Shooting Star Acquisition Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: SSSS.P
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 12:30 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
