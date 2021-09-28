U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.12
    -63.99 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,510.92
    -358.45 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,661.10
    -308.87 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.87
    -21.13 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.54
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.70
    -17.30 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.36 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5550
    +0.0710 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0175 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4630
    +0.4850 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,676.87
    -1,885.33 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.84
    -22.31 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.65
    -18.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - STUV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Stuve Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: STUV

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:26 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c1784.html

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Agnico Eagle to Buy Canadian Gold Rival in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. agreed to acquire Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in an all-stock deal to create a bullion giant in mine-friendly countries, heralding a potential wave of industry consolidation. The shares of both Canadian miners fell.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With No Buy Ratings on Wall Street

    Chances are Wall Street has a favorable view of the publicly traded company you're looking to add to your portfolio. According to data from CNBC, over 90% of all S&P 500 stock ratings from Wall Street analysts were the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" between 1997 and 2017. Wall Street analysts might simply be playing the favorable odds that higher-quality businesses will increase in value over time.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Amazon Stock: Headed to $4,100?

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell a few percentage points on Monday morning, following an analyst's move to cut his price target for the stock. Interestingly, however, the analyst's lowered price target for shares still represents significant upside from where the stock is trading today, illustrating how bullish some analysts are on the company. Indeed, even after this analyst lowered his price target, he is still maintaining an overweight rating on shares (the equivalent of a buy rating).

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Merck Reportedly Close to Buying Acceleron Pharma

    Acceleron produces a drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and Reblozyl, used against blood-related disorders.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Treasury Yield Drama Revives Tech-Valuation Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- As the Federal Reserve gets ready to unwind its crisis-era stimulus, prompting a recalibration of bond yields, technology companies continue to bear the brunt of the stock-market selloff.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA two-day rout