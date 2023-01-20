IIROC Trading Halt - SVI.DB.C
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: StorageVault Canada Inc.
TSX Symbol: SVI.DB.C
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Clarification of Company Affairs
Halt Time (ET): 9:29 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
