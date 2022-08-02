U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,095.25
    -25.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,584.00
    -183.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,863.25
    -99.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.20
    -11.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.45
    +0.56 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +15.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0216
    -0.0047 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5430
    -0.0630 (-2.42%)
     

  • Vix

    24.16
    +2.83 (+13.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8100
    -0.8290 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,815.61
    -425.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.99
    -18.41 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.69
    +3.27 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - SW

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SWIR

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sierra Wireless, Inc.

TSX Symbol: SW

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:58 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c7949.html

Recommended Stories