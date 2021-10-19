IIROC Trading Halt - SX

Motley Fool

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."