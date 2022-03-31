U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - TCC.DB

  • TCC

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Trenchant Capital Corp.

CSE Symbol: TCC.DB

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 9:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c5480.html

