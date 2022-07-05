U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,811.55
    -13.78 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,802.86
    -294.40 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,260.28
    +132.43 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.35
    -2.41 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.31
    -9.12 (-8.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    -33.90 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.48 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    -0.0160 (-1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    -0.0690 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0158 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7040
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,952.21
    +61.81 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.60
    -8.42 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - TGLD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TGLD.CN

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Torrent Gold Inc.

CSE Symbol: TGLD

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:12 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c8956.html

Recommended Stories