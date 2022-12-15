U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    -1.09 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -32.00 (-1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.85 (-3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0254 (-2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8200
    +2.4050 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.89
    -407.27 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.79
    -6.98 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - TGOD

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

CSE Symbol: TGOD

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:42 pm

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c8682.html

