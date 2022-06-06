IIROC Trading Halt - TIDE.P
VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Intertidal Capital Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: TIDE.P
Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-05-19
Reason: Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-05-19 @ 10:56 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
