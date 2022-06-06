U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,145.84
    +37.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,080.74
    +181.04 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,166.83
    +154.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.69
    +0.82 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.48 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    +0.0150 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8810
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,423.59
    +1,727.31 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.60
    +6.04 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.24
    +96.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - TIDE.P

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TIDE-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Intertidal Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TIDE.P

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-05-19

Reason: Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-05-19 @ 10:56 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c1583.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Stock Powers Higher Ahead of 20-For-1 Split Debut: Opening Pegged Near $125 Each

    Amazon will begin trading on a 20-for-1 split adjusted basis Monday, with investors pegging its opening bell price at around $125 per share.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • 100 Billion Reasons to Like This Dominant Healthcare Stock

    This mega-cap stock will become the first in the pharmaceutical industry to reach a major sales milestone.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.

  • Elon Musk Has a Message for The CIA

    Elon Musk is almost everywhere. When it's not news about one of his multiple companies -- Tesla , SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink -- he posts about politics, geopolitical affairs, or engages with his millions of followers on a variety of topics, ranging from his states of mind to metaphysical questions such as happiness. For two months, since April to be precise, he has monopolized the headlines with his ongoing acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Elon Musk Wants More Data on Fake Accounts to Close Twitter Deal; Stock Tumbles

    Musk said Twitter is "transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement ... due to concern for what his own analysis of that data will uncover".

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.