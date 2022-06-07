U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - TONY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.

CSE Symbol: TONY

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:49 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.