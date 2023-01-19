IIROC Trading Halt - TRO

Motley Fool

Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.