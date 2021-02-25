/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement/

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support Prince Edward Island's electric vehicle charging network.

A media availability will follow.

Date: February 25, 2021



Time: 10:00 a.m. AST



Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.





Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/25/c7268.html