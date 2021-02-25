U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.25
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,935.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,198.50
    -103.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.10
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.50
    +0.28 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.14 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -0.56 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4137
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1300
    +0.2480 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,490.76
    -195.66 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.80
    +15.14 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,685.55
    +26.58 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support Prince Edward Island's electric vehicle charging network.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

February 25, 2021



Time:

10:00 a.m. AST



Location:

This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.




Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/25/c7268.html