U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.14
    +39.46 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,678.00
    +187.31 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,413.20
    +177.36 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.97
    +33.48 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    -0.61 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0170 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0069 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2960
    -0.5140 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,451.70
    +2,473.75 (+4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.90
    +61.53 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,241.92
    -11.35 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - TVC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Three Valley Copper Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TVC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:44 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c9830.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Will Regeneron Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    When it comes to market value, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) may look like small potatoes compared to Amazon. The biotech company's market capitalization totals $61 billion. The e-commerce giant's market cap tops $1.7 trillion.

  • Earnings roundup: Caterpillar, Ford, & eBay beat estimates - here's what this means for the stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest earnings from Caterpillar, Ford, and eBay.&nbsp;

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Except for Insider Selling, 3 Other Factors are Worrying about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

    Although it beat the earnings, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) likely didn't meet the guidance expectations as the stock dipped. Over the last 2 years, they beat the expectations every time, presumably, all the positivity has already been accounted for. Dips on earning surprises have not been uncommon for the stock, although not to this tune, as the stock lost over 13% in after-hours trading.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Did You Catch This Quote From Nucor's CFO?

    Investors that sold the stock off the earnings miss likely didn't hear, or understand, a subtle clue on the company's call.

  • General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.

  • InflaRx stock rockets on heavy volume after positive trial data on PG treatment prompts analyst upgrade

    Shares of InflaRx N.V. rocketed 32.2% on heavy volume toward a six-month high in morning trading Thursday, after Germany-based biopharmaceutical company's announcement of positive data from a cohort of a Phase 2a trial of its treatment for autoinflammatory skin disease prompted an upgrade at Raymond James. Trading volume exploded to 36.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 983,000 shares. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse upgraded InflaRx to strong buy from outperfor

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Fiserv Plunged Today

    After all, Fiserv's third-quarter numbers of 10% non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue growth and 23% adjusted earnings-per-share growth were solid, beating analyst expectations. Fiserv is one of the largest traditional players, after acquiring rival First Data back in 2019. While the loss of that much processing volume is significant, there may be a few silver linings here that could make the sell-off a buying opportunity.