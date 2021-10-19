IIROC Trading Halt - UCU

Motley Fool

Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.