IIROC Trading Halt - VCV

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Vatic Ventures Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: VCV

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:28 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c4619.html

