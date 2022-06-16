U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,653.70
    -136.29 (-3.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,862.76
    -805.77 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,602.88
    -496.27 (-4.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,648.89
    -82.25 (-4.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.38
    +2.07 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    +31.80 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.47 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0127 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3180
    -0.0770 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    +0.0193 (+1.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0120
    -1.8070 (-1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,031.23
    +359.75 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    -30.49 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

IIROC Trading Halt - VIZ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VIZNF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Visionary Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: VIZ

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:53 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c3865.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Tesla price hikes: Here's how much each model costs now

    After a brief pause in the spring, Tesla is back to hiking prices across models.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Let's look at two stocks that could rebound from their recent woes in the market: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Few things can wreak more havoc on biotech companies than regulatory rejections for their leading pipeline candidates. The company's shares have been hammered over the past year because it failed to earn regulatory approval for its two leading products.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV). To top that, gas prices shot up again today.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • This Is Not a Volatile Market, It's a Declining Market

    Do not listen to any so-called expert telling you that this is "market volatility." The first rule to follow is that the stock market follows the bond market. Look at this chart and show me where you see volatility.

  • Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Mortgage Rates Surge The Most In 35 Years As Fed Hikes Hammer Home Buyers

    "I would say if you're a home buyer, you need a bit of a reset," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Elon Musk Fields Questions From Twitter Employees Amid Takeover Saga

    The billionaire’s first direct interaction with Twitter’s rank and file comes after he has publicly criticized the company he agreed to buy in April.

  • Yes, there are savings accounts paying 6%. But here’s what you need to know before you opt in

    Interest rates on savings accounts are rising, but they’re still low. Indeed, the national average interest rate on a savings account is just 0.07%, though you can find plenty of online banks paying around 1% (you can see some of the savings accounts paying the highest rates here). A number of banks are now advertising higher rates on savings, but, of course, you need to understand the fine print (and often you’re better off just opting for one of the higher yield accounts paying about 1%).

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks slide to 2022 lows amid renewed recession concerns

    U.S. stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed the potential economic costs of the Federal Reserve's ongoing fight with inflation.