IIROC Trading Halt - WCU

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: World Copper Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WCU

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:58 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c1835.html

