IIROC Trading Halt - WLCO

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: The Well Told Company Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WLCO

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c6297.html