IIROC Trading Halt - YGT

Reuters

Its shares rose 6% after the bell as the company said the declaration of the depositary unit was ahead of schedule due to the inquiries following the report. Hindenburg had on Tuesday accused the investment firm of over-valuing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends that wiped away a fifth of Icahn's empire. "We would like to reassure our long-term unitholders that the market disruption caused by the self-serving Hindenburg report does not affect IEP's liquidity," said Carl Icahn, billionaire activist investor and chairman of Icahn Enterprises.