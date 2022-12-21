U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.39
    +30.77 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,179.67
    +329.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,615.53
    +68.42 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.63
    +14.61 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.97
    +1.74 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6400
    -0.0440 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    -0.0078 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2390
    +0.5090 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,870.51
    +45.83 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.93
    +1.69 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.32
    +78.70 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - YORK

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: York Harbour Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: YORK

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:50 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c4769.html

Recommended Stories