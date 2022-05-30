IIROC Trading Halt - YORK

Motley Fool

When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.