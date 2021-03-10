U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.69
    +26.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,230.75
    +398.01 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,120.35
    +46.53 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.61
    +42.55 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.63
    -0.38 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6160
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,525.26
    +2,199.15 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.51
    +55.40 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,727.00
    -3.34 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - BIGG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

CSE Symbol: BIGG

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 10:40:55 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/10/c8474.html