U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,761.87
    -63.46 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,555.59
    -541.67 (-1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,008.63
    -119.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,684.33
    -43.43 (-2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    -5.47 (-5.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.50
    -23.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.33 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    -0.0158 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0650 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1963
    -0.0142 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8260
    +0.1660 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,421.43
    -99.04 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.37
    -18.66 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.03
    -168.62 (-2.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - AFM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AFMJF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Alphamin Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AFM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c6110.html

Recommended Stories