IIROC Trading Resumption - ALBA.P

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: A-Labs Capital V Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ALBA.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10 H:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

