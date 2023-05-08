U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Resumption - ALDD.P

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: ALDD Ventures Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ALDD.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 5/9/2023

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

