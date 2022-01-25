IIROC Trading Resumption - ASTR

Motley Fool

To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?