U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.21
    -1.98 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    -12.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.48 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9740
    -1.1660 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,881.73
    +849.87 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.97
    +15.75 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - ATR.P

·1 min read
In this article:
  • ATR-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Aster Acquisition Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ATR.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 06/24/22

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c5874.html

