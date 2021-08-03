/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/
In the news release, IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS, issued 03-Aug-2021 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the time of the resumption should have been 13:00 rather than 10:00 as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 13:00
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c0568.html