U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,626.91
    +41.76 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,950.44
    +470.63 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,924.13
    +94.84 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +41.29 (+2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.39
    +0.05 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9060
    +0.0130 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3219
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.4900
    -0.0800 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,727.49
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    320.01
    +11.20 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,421.29
    +104.90 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,906.93
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Media advisory - Media availability and technical briefing on the implementation of Canada's Digital Charter

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

Media availability

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will take questions from media.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
Location: Room 125B, West Block, Parliament Hill

This advisory will be updated with dial-in information for this availability

Technical briefing

Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will hold a not-for-attribution technical briefing for media via teleconference.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Details:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Participant passcode: 6090867#

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/16/c4025.html

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Tesla is getting added to the S&P 500, shares surge on the news

    The company Tesla will replace on the index will be announced at a later date.

  • Tesla gets a spot on the S&P 500

    Tesla will be added to the S&P 500, a milestone that will expand its investor base and put the electric automaker in the same company as heavyweights like Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The announcement, made Monday afternoon by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, sent shares 13.7% higher in after-market trading. Tesla will officially join the benchmark index prior to trading December 21, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire loads up on Pfizer, other pharma stocks in Q3; exits Costco

    Buffett is making bets on big pharma.

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Vaccine rollout could cause U.S. dollar to fall 20% in 2021 - Citi

    "When viable, widely distributed vaccines hit the market, we believe that this will catalyze the next leg lower in the structural USD downtrend we expect," the U.S. bank said in a research note. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

  • Costco Declares $10 a Share Special Dividend, Its First Since 2017

    The dividend, which will cost the retailer about $4.4 billion, will be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2.

  • Nio To Report Earnings After Short Seller Targets Stock

    Nio tees up to report third-quarter results Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

  • Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here's How Far It Will Go

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

  • Why Democrats Nearly Lost the House

    The problem is their policies, not their marketing.

  • I am 66 years old, retired, and now need to go back to work full time — how can I start over?

    Have a question about retirement? Email us

  • Bank of America: 3 Strong Value Stocks to Buy Now

    The prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine hitting the market in coming months – rather than years – and chance it offers to control the novel virus, has investors in a mood to buy, and fueled the market gains. The S&P 500 is up more than 10% so far in November. So which stocks should you be looking at now?Bank of America analysts have tagged three tech-oriented stocks as likely gainers. All three fit a profile: they boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, and BofA sees their upside potentials starting at 30% and heading up from there. Wix.com, Ltd. (WIX)We’ll start with Wix, the DIY of website construction. Since it hit the scene 14 years ago, this company has built a reputation as the one-stop shop for website construction, building its business on the ‘freemium’ model, offering customers – who are not necessarily website experts – the ability to build and maintain a site – for free. More advanced tools and support are available through the subscription service. It’s a viable model, filling a real need, as evidenced by the company’s $700-plus million in annual revenue.More to the point, WIX shares are up 95% year-to-date, with the growth really taking off in May. Wix’s quarterly revenues have also showed a pattern of increase through 2020, with sequential gains in Q1, Q2, and Q3. The Q3 number hit $254 million.Covering Wix for BofA, 5-star analyst Nat Schindler writes, “We see a big opportunity for Wix to continue its strong momentum as businesses shift online. Wix's commitment to maintain its aggressive marketing push should ultimately lead to a significant revenue expansion opportunity in out years… we expect 2020 marketing efforts will leave Wix in a strong position heading into 2021.”In line with his comments, Schindler rates WIX a Buy, and his $350 price target implies an upside of 47% for the next 12 months. (To watch Schindler’s track record, click here)Overall, Wix’s shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $238.27, and its $323.13 average price target suggests room for 35% upside growth next year. (See Wix stock analysis on TipRanks)Peloton Interactive (PTON)Next up, Peloton, is an upscale exercise equipment manufacturer. Peloton’s home exercise bikes offer users opportunity to connect online to classes, instructors, music, and other content designed to make spinning more endurable at home. Exercise is a necessity, but we all know how difficult it can be to stick to regimen solo; Peloton uses connected tech to fill the gap for well-heeled customers willing to spend extra to stay in shape and comply with social lockdown rules.5-star analyst Justin Post, rated 26 overall in the TipRanks database, wrote the Bank of America note on Peloton, and he sees both a solid position now and a clear path forward for the company.“[We] think Peloton is building a content advantage that starts with its premium instructors. Peloton’s deal with Beyoncé will add new premium content, and we can envision deals with other recording artists and sports personalities… We also note that the 25-34 group is the fastest growing segment for Peloton bike consumers, a huge opportunity for Peloton. When bike demand eventually slows, Peloton can lower bike ASPs, launch CPO (Certified Pre-owned) bikes and add more targeted content partnerships, which should further unlock demand in this age group,” Post wrotePost gives the stock a $150 price target, implying a 49% one-year upside, and rates it a Buy. (To watch Post’s track record, click here)The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Peloton is based on no fewer than 22 Buy reviews, which outweigh 3 Holds and 1 Sell. PTON’s average price target is $133.12, suggesting a 32% upside form the current trading price of $100.30. (See PTON stock analysis on TipRanks)Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)Last but not least is Avalara, a provider of cloud-based software for automating business tax compliance. Tax codes – especially across international borders or other jurisdictional boundaries – are complicated, and Avalara bill itself as a solution for small- and mid-sized businesses remain in compliance with various laws. The company’s platform integrates business, tax, and accounting apps for customers around the world. And at a time when it may not be possible for a small business to just phone up the tax guy and make an appointment to go over the books, an automated solution can be a lifesaver.In his note of the stock for BofA, Brad Sills, another of the firm’s 5-star analysts, sees what he describes as a ‘long runway for growth.’“Billings reaccelerated to 30%+ from 22% in Q2, and indicates that Avalara is a beneficiary of omnichannel sales adoption in SMBs, which drives more complexity in sales tax calculation and filings. While the quarter benefitted from some pent-up demand, we believe these underlying demand drivers are sustainable long term, given increased tax compliance pressure from states and local governments,” Sills commented. Sills rates AVLR shares as a Buy, calling it his top pick. His $200 price target indicates confidence in 32% growth going forward. (To watch Sills’ track record, click here)All in all, Avalara’s Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus is unanimous, with 10 Buys behind it. The stock is selling for $151, and its $186.3 average price target implies an upside of ~22% for the next 12 months. (See AVLR stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court

    A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Meng's ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday as her U.S. extradition hearing resumed. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police, on a warrant from the United States.

  • Home Depot to buy back HD Supply in $8 billion deal

    The top U.S. home improvement chain said it would offer $56 in cash for each share of HD Supply, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close. HD Supply's shares jumped 24.5% on the news. With the deal, Home depot is looking to expand its reach into building utility and maintenance products, betting that the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic will force swathes of Americans to look for affordable housing.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    President John Kennedy famously said, once, “A rising tide lifts all boats,” and this is true in the stock markets, too. We’re in the midst, now, of just such a rising tide – at least for the short term. The main indexes, the Dow, the S&P, and the NASDAQ, are all up between 9% and 12.5% this month, and the trends are positive. The recent election, making clear the prospect of a divided government unlikely to pass radical changes in economic policy, and positive COVID-19 vaccine news, have improved investor sentiment. And not just investors. Corporate insiders are buying up stocks, as well, in a show of confidence that should attract investors’ attention. These insiders are not just buyers when it comes to stocks – they are also custodians. The insiders are corporate officers and board members, responsible for maintaining the profitability of their companies, and their companies’ stocks, for the benefit of the shareholders. In addition, their positions give them access to information that is not always available to the general public. In short, following the corporate insiders is a viable path toward profitable stock moves.To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place.Fresh from that database, here are the details on three "Strong Buy" stocks showing ‘informative buys’ in recent days.Hanesbrands (HBI)Hanesbrands is undoubtedly one you are familiar with. Hanes is a clothing manufacturer, specializing in undergarments, whose brands includes Hanes, Playtex, L’eggs, Champion, and plenty more. The company’s garments are somewhat ubiquitous, reflecting their necessity, and these modest products brought in over $7 billion in revenue last year.This year, Hanes, like much of the retail world, took a hit in the first quarter when the corona pandemic forced a general economic shutdown. But the company quickly rebounded, and the Q3 revenues, at $1.81 billion, were the highest of the last four quarters. Earnings show a more mixed picture; Q2 EPS came in at an excellent 60 cents, while Q3 showed a 30% drop to 42 cents. That drop, however, still left the Q3 earnings in line with previous years’ results.The earnings report, with its combination of beating the estimate while falling year-over-year, pushed the stock down in recent sessions. Even so, HBI has clearly recovered its value since hitting bottom in the ‘corona recession.’ The stock is up ~90% from its low point this year. Adding to the attraction, Hanes has kept up its regular stock dividend, maintaining the payout at 15 cents per common share, for all of 2020. That dividend is now yielding an above-average 4.6%.On the insider front, two transactions, both by Ronal Nelson of the Board of Directors, have swung the sentiment needle on Hanes well into positive territory. In the last five days, Nelson has purchased over $1 million worth of shares, in two tranches, one of 50,000 shares and the other of 30,000.Covering Hanesbrands for Raymond James, analyst Matthew McClintock notes the company’s strong current position. "We believe that HBI's 3Q20 results signal a continuation of market share gains in its core categories driven by the company's inherent competitive advantages of scale, strong brands, and in-house supply chain,” the 5-star analyst noted. In addition, McClintock believes the company demonstrates its ability to adapt to the coronavirus scene: “HBI's protective garment businesses is expected to slow meaningfully going forward. This recently developed business line to help fight the pandemic generated $179 million in revenues during 3Q20 (reflecting 10% of revenues) — surpassing HBI's previous 2H20 outlook of $150 million.”McClintock rates HBI a Strong Buy, and his $16 price target suggests it has a 22% upside from current levels. (To watch McClintock’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that HBI is a Strong Buy. (See HBI stock analysis on TipRanks)Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB)The next stock is a newcomer to the markets. Dun & Bradstreet is a data analytics company, with a focus on business needs and services. The company, frequently known as D&B, offers data services in risk and finance, ops and supply, sales and marketing, and research and insight. D&B has a global reach, and this past summer, 171 years after its founding, it held its IPO.That IPO raised an impressive $1.7 billion in new capital – and sold more shares than expected, at a higher price than forecast. After initially pricing 65.75 million shares at $19 to $21 each, the company’s June IPO saw the sale of 78.3 million shares at a share price to $22. Since then, the stock is up ~30%. Revenues are strong, too. For the calendar Q3, the company’s first in public trading, the top line hit $442 million, its highest level in over a year.All of this could explain the strongly positive insider sentiment. Two large buys in the past week are flashing signals for investors. Bryan Hipsher, company CFO, purchased over $105,000 worth, while CEO Anthony Jabbour spent $999,780 on a bloc of 38,000 shares. The two sales together total over $1.1 million.RBC analyst Seth Weber, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is bullish on DNB. He rates the stock Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $31 price target. (To watch Weber’s track record, click here)In his comments, Weber says, “We see D&B's ongoing transformation as intact, supporting more consistent rev growth, margin expansion and better cash generation… On the tech side, the cloud based Analytics Studio is ramping, and initial functionality from Project Ascent is expected in 4Q20 (improve data ingestion, reduced latency); the company continues to add new/alt data sources and coverage.”D&B shares are currently trading for $27.40, and its $31.67 average price target is slightly more bullish than Weber’s, implying a 15% upside for the coming year. The analyst consensus rating, a Strong Buy, is based on a unanimous 3 Buy reviews. (See DNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Assurant (AIZ)Last but not least is Assurant, niche player in the insurance industry. Assurant provides insurance products and solutions for a variety of needs, including connected devices, vehicles, rental units, funerals, and consumer goods. Some of these are traditional insurance products (vehicles come to mind here), while others are good examples of a company spotting an unfilled need – and moving to fill it (connected devices and rental units). Assurant’s shares and fiscal results this year have been solid. The stock has fully recovered from the COVID hit, and now shows a real, if modest, year-to-date gain of 5.5%. At the top line, revenues have remained firmly between $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion for the past 12 months; the Q3 number, at $2.5 billion, is smack in the middle of that range. The only dark spot is EPS, which slipped in Q3 to $1.41, a sequential drop of 48%.The drop didn't bother Braxton Carter, the company's board member, too much. Carter bought a bloc of 1,950 shares on November 6, paying over $249,000. Covering the stock for Truist, 5-star analyst Mark Hughes points out the company’s strength in the underappreciated rental insurance market. “The company has renewed 85% of its US customers in Lender-placed since the start of last year. They are not yet seeing any uptick in placements from the surge in mortgage delinquencies, but suggested there could be incremental volume in 2021 depending on the state of the housing market. The acceleration in Multi-family revenue growth, to 9% in the third quarter, was attributed in part to the momentum with the Cover360 property management product,” Hughes noted. In analyst concluded, “Assurant has had success in operating in parts of the insurance industry that are much less-traveled than most - particularly in the controversial and volatile, but very profitable, lender-placed homeowners insurance market.” To this end, Hughes rates AIZ a Buy, along with a $150 price target. This figure implies a 10% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)All in all, with 3 Buy reviews on record, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Assurant is unanimous. The stock’s average price target, of $149.67, is in line with Hughes’, and suggests a one-year upside potential of ~10%. (See AIZ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett Was A Big Buyer Of Drug Stocks In Q3, Including Covid Vaccine Developer

    Warren Buffett bought up several drug stocks, according to regulatory filings, as Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio expanded in Q3.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Confirms Apple Stock Sale, Buys of Pfizer, Merck

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed holdings in Apple, in line with our estimate. It also initiated positions in drug giants AbbVie, Pfizer, and Merck. Berkshire Hathaway also slashed its JPMorgan investment.

  • With COVID on the rampage, will you get a 2nd stimulus check soon?

    Government leaders say they want to provide more relief, but they need to make a deal.